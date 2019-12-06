Most disappointing games of 2019 including Death Stranding and Kingdom Hearts 3

A list of our most disappointing games of 2019 including the likes of Death Stranding and Kingdom Hearts 3.

2019 has been a solid year for video games with a bunch of amazing titles such as Resident Evil 2, Disco Elysium and Fire Emblem Three Houses. With that being said, there have also been some major names such as Death Stranding and Kingdom Hearts 3 that have disappointed due to being good but not as great as we anticipated.

Before we prattle on about our most disappointing games of 2019, it's important to note that these are titles we anticipated for various reasons. This is an explanation as for why EA and BioWare's Anthem isn't listed as it's more of a contender for worst game of the year, plus we had little-to-no excitement as the confusing and underwhelming marketing had made it dead in our eyes before it even arrived on store shelves.

As a (dis)honourable mention though, we'd like to just quickly cite Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC as it's an incredibly immersive experience that has been marred by an ungodly amount of bugs and glitches. If we hadn't previously enjoyed the game thoroughly on consoles, it would definitely sit at number one in our below list.

Layers Of Fear 2

The very first Layers Of Fear wasn't anything extraordinary, but - at the very least - it was a tolerable enough experience that never became boring or too irksome. Alas, the same cannot be said about its 2019 brother.

Situated on a ghost ship with black and white visuals, Layers Of Fear 2 is a terribly pretentious bore that isn't the least bit scary or unsettling. It has some neat ideas with its puzzles and there are some wonderful sights, but it's impossible to be amazed, dazzled or wowed by any of these because the experience is just so terribly dull and repetitive.

There's very few jump scares or creepy imagery befitting of a game classified as horror, and the whole experience is just tiresome as you do nothing but complete irritating puzzles, avoid the light and walk back-and-forth.

As for why Layers Of Fear 2 was so disappointing, it's because we had hoped that it would build upon the solid foundation of its ancestor to become something good or better. Yet, at the end of the day, it's nothing more than a wasted setting.

Man Of Medan

Man Of Medan was mostly a disappointment because it comes nowhere close to reaching the level of quality found in Until Dawn.

Aside from its awesome interpretation of O'Death by Khemmis, the ghost ship tale is largely underwhelming thanks to weaker gameplay, characters and story. Until Dawn had these intense moments where you needed to keep the controller still to ensure characters stayed alive, but in Man Of Medan the system is needlessly replaced with pressing a button at the correct moment. This is an easy task that is nowhere near as stressful or worrying.

In addition to the above, the characters are also forgettable as none of them are as b*tchy, charismatic or as much of a goofball as Mike, Ashley, Chris, Josh and Jessica. Those Until Dawn characters were all memorable despite being genre stereotypes, whereas it's impossible to even remember the appearances or actors in Man Of Medan.

WWE 2K20

WWE 2K20 will no doubt be included in every list condemning the worst games of 2019, but it also deserves a spot in the most disappointing as it's the only wrestling game of the year WWE and AEW fans have had to anticipate.

It's impossible to ignore all the hilariously bad glitches and bugs, but there are more than just superficial issues with the instalment. The control scheme is needlessly different and more convoluted, the gameplay is even slower and more restrictive, the graphics are a major step backwards from WWE 2K19, and Universe Mode is the exact same but with more of the rubbish people have been complaining about since 2K16.

Career Mode has been complained about the most, but it's actually the only saving grace the game has for all the wrong reasons. Much like Tommy Wiseau's The Room, WWE 2K20's Career Mode is so bad it's good. Yes, it's probably embarrassing for wrestling fanatics, but for everyone else it's hilariously terrible.

Yet, despite Career Mode being wonderfully absurd and awful, the same unintentional charm and comedy doesn't translate to the awkward, clunky, boring and broken gameplay that is supposed to be a realistic representation of actual WWE wrestling.

Days Gone

Days Gone isn't a bad game by any stretch of the imagination as it's actually quite good. The visuals are stunning, the open-world is fun to explore on your trusty motorbike and Deacon is a likable protagonist. Plus, while the story isn't anything exceptional, the chemistry and relationships between its characters make it emotional and easy to invest in.

In short, Days Gone is a good PS4 exclusive that has heart and personality. But it was also undeniably disappointing at launch because we all expected something better than good thanks to it bearing the PS4 exclusive badge of honour. Not only that, but the multiple delays it suffered also caused us to believe that the game would be polished and flawless at launch which is far from what actually happened.

Rather than being the excellent and completely polished experience we all expected, Days Gone is instead a better-than-solid foundation aching to Drake's Fortune with the Uncharted series. Similar to Drake's Fortune back in 2007, Days Gone has the right characters, story and setting, but it's let down by subpar gameplay and repetitive missions.

Again, Days Gone is a good game, but it's disappointing because we expected more from a PS4 exclusive. The series has boatloads of potential so hopefully Bend can deliver on a sequel.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding is easily the most divisive AAA game of the year and it's a title you have to respect regardless if you love it or not. Say what you will about it being a walking simulator packed with gross advertisements and self-indulgent celebrity cameos, the game is a beautiful and meditative experience that is polished from head-to-toe.

With that being said, if you don't appreciate its characters, story or theme then it's very hard to keep playing and complete. And that's what happened with us. We managed to stick with the game and complete it, but the experience became less enjoyable with every hour as we just found ourselves rushing through to the end due to no longer wanting to play.

Its story and theme is very subjective as you have to agree with or at least care about its moral message. But, aside from being disappointed with the story and characters (aspects that have previously been the best part of Hideo Kojima games), we were also let down by the gameplay.

The combat is very average and it doesn't boast the quirks you'd expect from Kojima. Plus, the horror elements fall flat as all you need to do to avoid harm is stay still and sneak about or wildly swing your arms to get BTs to let go.

We knew Death Stranding would be divisive, but the most disappointing aspect of it for us is that - despite the pros and cons mentioned above - we don't love or hate it. It's a game we're just very indifferent to.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 was always destined to be the most disappointing game of 2019. This is because it had ten-years of anticipation behind it which naturally resulted in unrealistic expectations.

It has beautiful visuals, easy but fun gameplay and worlds that are impressively big and open, but all of it just falls flat because it was always going to be impossible for Square Enix to appease the fans who had been waiting since the age of nine.

A massive issue is that we are no longer nine-years old meaning us older fans are more cynical about and easily embarrassed by its naive and child-friendly representations of love, the heart and all of its other nonsense.

But, aside from that, the story has also become too convoluted which sends mixed messages. On one hand Kingdom Hearts 3 should be a simple story for kids to laugh at and enjoy, whereas on the other it's a needlessly convoluted saga that is too complicated for both children and adults to fully understand without undertaking a three-year course on the lore and who's who.

What made the first Kingdom Hearts so good is that it was simple and mostly about Disney with Maleficent and the princesses of heart, but in Kingdom Hearts 3 the Disney worlds just feel like they were added because of the series' past. It's actually both amusing and infuriating how pointless the Disney worlds and character interactions are in Kingdom Hearts 3 as they don't impact the plot in any capacity.

There are way too many let downs to discuss in a quick summary, but the other most notable is that the choice of worlds were appalling. Monsters Inc is a boring factory, Frozen makes no sense as a world to incorporate heavy amounts of action and - we're just going to say it - Toy Story is overrated nostalgia.

All of the above stresses why Kingdom Hearts 3 is our most disappointing game of 2019. But, to be blunt, it's mostly because it couldn't live up to our unrealistic expectations that were caused by waiting for over ten years.