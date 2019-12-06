Quick links

Liverpool fans joke about Xherdan Shaqiri 'curse' after Everton sack Marco Silva

Giuseppe Labellarte
Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool celebrates after their fifth goal as Lucas Digne of Everton looks dejected during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on...
Liverpool ace Xherdan Shaqiri has been getting little game time for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp but featured and scored against the Toffees at Anfield.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to praise Xherdan Shaqiri after the Reds ace once again scored in a game which subsequently led to a big rival's manager - in this case Everton's Marco Silva - being sacked.

On 16 December 2018, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp brought Shaqiri on at Anfield against Manchester United, and the Swiss ace scored twice to help the Reds to a 3-1 win (BBC Sport), and two days later, Jose Mourinho was sacked.

 

On Wednesday night, Shaqiri - who has just 115 minutes under his belt this season - grabbed Liverpool's second goal in the 5-2 win over Everton.

The following day, Silva was sacked by the Goodison Park outfit following 18 months in charge of the Toffees, who are now in the Premier League relegation zone.

Needless to say, plenty of Liverpool fans hailed the nowadays rarely-seen £13million man on social media:

Despite beginning in a defensive setup, Everton conceded twice early on through Divock Origi and Shaqiri, and lthough Michael Keane equalised for the Toffees, they found themselves 4-2 down at the break as Origi and Sadio Mane struck, though Richarlison did reply after the Senegalese's goal.

Everton looked shorn of confidence in the second half as Liverpool managed their lead well, before adding even more gloss to the scoreline through Georginio Wijnaldum late on.

