Liverpool linked Sander Berge is leaving in January, Genk team-mate admits

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Sander Berge, who shone against Liverpool in this season's Champions League.

Liverpool target Sander Berge is set to leave Genk during the January transfer window, the Norwegian international’s team-mate Carlos Cuesta has admitted during an interview with Si Gonfia La Rete on Radio Marte (5 December, 6.30pm), as translated by Calciomercato.

The Reds’ interest in a 6ft 4ins powerhouse of a central midfielder is one of the worst kept secrets in European football.

Speaking after Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Genk recently, Jurgen Klopp sang Berge’s praises and described him as a ‘very interesting’ player (VG).

Just weeks later, the Belgian club’s sporting director Dimitri de Conde admitted that ‘we know Liverpool are interested’ in quotes reported by FootNews.

Now, it’s Cuesta’s turn to speak out about the future of a skilful enforcer who, along with Martin Odegaard and Erling Braut Haaland, leads something of a golden generation of Norwegian footballers.

“Many clubs are after him,” bemoaned the Colombian centre-back. “We know that he won’t be with us after January.”

It seems then that Berge has already told his Genk team-mates that he will be on his way out of the reigning Belgian champions within the next two months.

With Liverpool’s squad stretched to its limit by commitments in a wide variety of competitions (see the EFL Cup vs Club World Cup saga), Klopp might be tempted to speed up his interest in a player who could add some much-needed quality in reserve halfway through what is already proving to be a gruelling campaign.