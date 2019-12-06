Lewis Dunk highlights massive Arsenal weakness which Brighton planned to exploit

Arsenal lost once again in the Premier League as Freddie Ljungberg's side were outclassed by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk has admitted Graham Potter’s side had devised a plan to turn the Emirates crowd against their own team during Thursday night’s historic win away at Arsenal, speaking to Football London.

An unbeaten home record was one of the few positives Gunners fans could have taken out of a miserable start to the Premier League season which has left them managerless, directionless and well adrift of the top four by the first week of December.

But even that has now been shattered with Brighton claiming their first ever victory away at Arsenal in midweek. It was Neal Maupay’s header ten minutes from time, set up by the irrepressible Aaron Mooy, which consigned the hosts to a shocking 2-1 defeat and their worst run of form since 1977.

For the second home game in a row, there were whole sections of empty seats at a sparse Emirates Stadium and the boos rang out once again at full time after a ninth game without victory in all competitions.

And those jeers will have been music to the ears of Dunk, whose Brighton side saw their plan come together perfectly on the night.

“I think we put them under pressure, and got into them early like we did, I think it was going to be tough for them,” said the long-serving centre-back, who performed excellently alongside Shane Duffy.

“They are going through a tough time and if we got on top of them the crowd would go against them. We managed that.”

Clearly, opposition teams have cottoned on to the often toxic atmosphere that appears to paralyse an Arsenal side lacking any kind of character or leadership.

You can bet that Brighton won’t be the only team to try, and succeed, to turn Arsenal’s typically outspoken support against them in the future either.