Leon Osman reacts to Everton naming Duncan Ferguson as caretaker boss

Duncan Ferguson will take charge of Everton this weekend.

Marco Silva's sacking was confirmed by Everton last night, less than 24 hours after a Merseyside derby defeat.

Everton stated that Duncan Ferguson will take charge this weekend at home to Chelsea.

This decision was received positively by former Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

Osman told BBC Sport he believes Ferguson deserves his opportunity, and suggests one game could develop into more.

He said: "He came back with a lot of fire in his belly, five of six years ago. He joined the coaching staff in the youth team, just wanting to get involved and give a bit back, and he's made his way up to the first team.

"He'll be delighted to be given the opportunity, even if it's just for one game. We know how much the club means to Duncan Ferguson so if he can lead them to a victory it could be the start of something."

Ferguson knows Everton better than any external candidate and has the groundwork of coaching already.

He is more deserving of an opportunity than many ex-pros who have just walked into jobs with barely any experience.

The former striker is also a cult hero who enjoyed a fearsome reputation as a player. If he can get the crowd behind him, it's half the battle won already.