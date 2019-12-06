Quick links

Leeds United fans worried by Marcelo Bielsa's comments on Ben White

Leeds United defender Ben White is set to start in midfield against Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

Leeds United fans are not exactly best pleased with Marcelo Bielsa’s suggestion that Ben White will play in midfield for their match against Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

White has been exceptional since joining Leeds on loan, with his poise in possession catching the eye.

With Kalvin Phillips not available for selection against Huddersfield, it seems that White will be given the nod tomorrow.

 

“For a long time we've been working with White in this position,” Bielsa said to the Yorkshire Evening Post. “He is going to play in that role.

“Of course it's a new position for him. He has the skills to play there but he's not used to it.

“We've been working with White for a long time.”

Leeds fans are less convinced by Bielsa’s plan than the Argentine boss seems to be.

There is a feeling among many Whites supporters that White should be left in defence, where he has excelled, with another player coming in to replace Phillips in the starting line-up.

Leeds will hope that the alteration in their midfield does not cost them against Huddersfield, as they have been in fine form of late.

Bielsa’s men have won their last five matches on the bounce to really strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion spot.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

