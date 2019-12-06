Leeds United fans worried by Marcelo Bielsa's comments on Ben White

Leeds United defender Ben White is set to start in midfield against Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

Leeds United fans are not exactly best pleased with Marcelo Bielsa’s suggestion that Ben White will play in midfield for their match against Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

White has been exceptional since joining Leeds on loan, with his poise in possession catching the eye.

With Kalvin Phillips not available for selection against Huddersfield, it seems that White will be given the nod tomorrow.

“For a long time we've been working with White in this position,” Bielsa said to the Yorkshire Evening Post. “He is going to play in that role.

“Of course it's a new position for him. He has the skills to play there but he's not used to it.

“We've been working with White for a long time.”

Leeds fans are less convinced by Bielsa’s plan than the Argentine boss seems to be.

There is a feeling among many Whites supporters that White should be left in defence, where he has excelled, with another player coming in to replace Phillips in the starting line-up.

Personally thought he looked a little lost there for the 10 mins he played Saturday. Didn't get in the same positions or show for the ball as much as Kalv. I'd rather keep that solid base with White in defence and give McCalmont a go. Risky yes, but he's certainly capable. — Alfie (@AlfieStackhouse) December 5, 2019

So we move our best CB to cover DM thus making us weaker in two positions instead of one.... move Dallas there and play Alioski at LB — Aaron Taylor (@AzzaLufc) December 5, 2019

This scares me as it takes him away from CB — JBwhite32 (@BoockerJayson) December 5, 2019

That’s bloody crazy ! We have loads of midfielders and most should be able to play this position! Our back 4 have been magnificent! Why would you change that and also risk of increasing injury in midfield! Don’t get it ! — Timlufc (@timmoslufc) December 5, 2019

Really not sure this is a good idea, surely you've got to leave the league's best defence as it is?! Time for McCalmont to step up — Matthew Brooke (@matthewabrooke) December 5, 2019

I would not be playing our best CB out of position. — Simon James (@Simonjames191) December 5, 2019

I think this is a bad idea. — Jim Moran (@jimmoran) December 5, 2019

Leeds will hope that the alteration in their midfield does not cost them against Huddersfield, as they have been in fine form of late.

Bielsa’s men have won their last five matches on the bounce to really strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion spot.