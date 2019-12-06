Leeds United fans rave about Josh Shergill wondergoal in FA Youth Cup

The Leeds United academy star scored a goal for the Whites U18s which some Elland Road fans compared to the likes of Mateusz Klich and Eddie Gray.

A number of Leeds United fans have been raving on Twitter about Josh Shergill's wondergoal in the Whites Under-18s victory at Elland Road yesterday.

Leeds U18s hosted their Hull counterparts in the FA Youth Cup third round but endured a tricky start as their opponents took the lead after just 38 seconds, Will Jarvis powering into the Leeds box before slotting past goalkeeper Cooper Skerry.

Undeterred, the Whites set about trying to get back into the game and did so in style thanks to Shergill, who sought to find space just inside the box before curling a beautiful effort into the top-right corner of the opposition net via the woodwork.

The Leeds Twitter account proudly showed off the 17-year-old's goal on their feed:

What a strike Josh Shergill! pic.twitter.com/Inr2HRITlS — Leeds United (@LUFC) 5 December 2019

Which earned plenty of praise from the Elland Road faithful:

Been watching Klich — Christopher (@CM4892) 5 December 2019

Been watching too much klich — BAMFOOOORRRRDDD (@whitesaregoinup) 5 December 2019

He moves a bit like Eddie Gray, and that's a good thing — J Micklethwaite-Howe (@BHAlandscape) 5 December 2019

Leeds went on to score again before the half was over, Dane Burlace's corner being headed home by Charlie Cresswell, and in the second half, the captain grabbed his second of the game, scoring a penalty after Niklas Haugland was brought down in the box.

The 3-1 win saw Leeds progress in the FA Youth Cup to secure a fourth round home tie against either Luton Town or Sheffield Wednesday.