Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Arsenal FA Cup tie being moved to Monday night

Marcelo Bielsa will take his Leeds United charges to London on the Monday night - many Elland Road fans aren't happy.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the announcement regarding the Whites FA Cup third-round tie with Arsenal, which has been moved for live broadcast.

Leeds' fixture in North London is now scheduled to take place on Monday 6 January, with a 7:56pm kickoff, after it was selected for live coverage on BBC Sport - one of six games of the round selected for live television coverage.

The Elland Road side will head to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners, the team they beat back in 1972 at Wembley to lift the trophy outright.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges will likely fancy their chances against a side which, despite its great standing in the English game and competition in recent years, has been struggling of late and is currently managerless.

However, moving the fixture to a Monday night has not gone down well with quite a few Leeds fans, who made their feelings known on social media:

Our FA Cup Third Round tie with Arsenal will take place on Monday 6th January and broadcast live on BBC One — Leeds United (@LUFC) 5 December 2019

cheers @EmiratesFACup for thinking about the fans there, quality — Jack Cornes (@Jackclufc) 5 December 2019

Plus, Liverpool and Everton already play each other twice a season in the league whilst we haven't played Arsenal in the league since 03/04 so surely they must have realised that many people would have wanted to go to Arsenal v Leeds? — joshua (@yaboij0shua) 5 December 2019

That’s just ruined a good day on the beers — Wayne B (@WayneBully) 5 December 2019

Nothing says the magic of the FA cup like the first Monday night of 2020 doing a 400 mile round trip — Wayne (@wayneleedsfan) 5 December 2019

Ffs!!! Monday chuffing night!! — Jimmy Lyons (@jimmydewsbury) 5 December 2019

That's no good to me and kids. Was looking forward to taking them down there but not on a Monday night! Shame, going to have to be armchair fan and watch on BBC then — PαυʅBҽιʅႦყ (@PaulBeilby) 5 December 2019

Jokers — Jonesy (@JonesMartyn) 5 December 2019

Livid. Cheers lads — Ryan (@RD_1919) 5 December 2019

Well done BBC Leeds to London on a Monday night, not taken in to consideration the supporters once again — Scott Murrin (@murrin10) 5 December 2019

For god sake, I was gonna go to that game #lufc — Kershaw (@DavidKershaw7) 5 December 2019

The reason for the 7:56pm kickoff is because all FA Cup games next month will be kicking off one minute late as part of the Heads Up campaign, with the one-minute delay encouraging supporters to think about their mental health.