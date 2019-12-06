Quick links

Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Arsenal FA Cup tie being moved to Monday night

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Marcelo Bielsa will take his Leeds United charges to London on the Monday night - many Elland Road fans aren't happy.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the announcement regarding the Whites FA Cup third-round tie with Arsenal, which has been moved for live broadcast.

Leeds' fixture in North London is now scheduled to take place on Monday 6 January, with a 7:56pm kickoff, after it was selected for live coverage on BBC Sport - one of six games of the round selected for live television coverage.

 

 

The Elland Road side will head to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners, the team they beat back in 1972 at Wembley to lift the trophy outright.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges will likely fancy their chances against a side which, despite its great standing in the English game and competition in recent years, has been struggling of late and is currently managerless.

The reason for the 7:56pm kickoff is because all FA Cup games next month will be kicking off one minute late as part of the Heads Up campaign, with the one-minute delay encouraging supporters to think about their mental health.

General view of the FA Cup trophy being held during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

