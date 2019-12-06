Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa uses Brazilian duo as examples when commenting on Ben White

Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Ben White is set to play in midfield for Leeds United on Saturday.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has used Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and Manchester City's Fernandinho as examples when talking about Ben White's up and coming positional change.

The Leeds centre-back is set to play in the middle of the park on Saturday and Bielsa stated how his player is capable of doing that, as he used the likes of Fabinho, who used to be a fullback but now plays as a number six, and Fernandinho, who, used to be a sitter and is now being used as a centre-half, as examples.

In the games that White has played for Leeds, he has on many occasions stepped into the midfield and has showcased his ability to be so comfortable on the ball, so being Kalvin Phillips' replacement shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Ahead of that match against Huddersfield on Saturday, Bielsa shared his thoughts on White changing positions, as he name-checked two Premier League players.

"When you play in a different position you always improve the player," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "When White is at centre-back lots of times he does things like a midfielder. When Phillips plays as a midfielder, a lot of the time he plays as a centre-back. In one play he is a midfielder. Other times with White at centre-back he goes forward and plays like a centre-back.

"What doesn't happen is a centre-back is a centre-forward or vice versa. This secondary function is part of the primary function. When you change one player in his position it improves him, but you have to have these skills to adapt to a new position: mobility, technique, skill, co-ordination, behaviour to create play, but all these things you can see from watching.

"Fernandinho at City or Fabinho at Liverpool. Fabinho was a full-back, now he plays in midfield. He also defends close to the centre-backs. Fernandinho was a midfielder and now he plays at centre-back."

Many Leeds fans will be backing White to succeed in midfield and it could even be argued that he could play in that position long-term if that situation were to ever arise.

Phillips, who will be suspended for the weekend encounter, has also been used in various roles by Bielsa, with the midfielder previously playing at centre-back.

Nonetheless, three points during the early kick-off on Saturday will see Leeds move to the top of the Championship table, but they will be leapfrogged by West Brom if they secure three points of their own.