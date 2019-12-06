Lee Dixon shares what he's been told about Arsenal's manager search

Arsenal parted company with Unai Emery last week, but Freddie Ljungberg hasn't sparked much of an improvement.

Lee Dixon has told Amazon Prime, during their live Premier League coverage, that he spoke to Arsenal insiders last night, and they told him that their search for a new manager was not going to be a quick one.

Freddie Ljungberg has already been in interim charge at Arsenal for two matches following the departure of Unai Emery, as the Gunners assess their options.

Ljungberg has failed to spark a reaction in Arsenal’s team, with the North London side losing to Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

But Dixon has been told that Arsenal want to ensure they get their next appointment right, so they will not be rushing in to finding a new permanent boss.

Dixon said: “The club have a decision to make right at the top. Once the recommendation comes, and they’ll take their time, I’ve just spoken to a couple of guys I know at the club, and they are not talking about the first person, but the right person.”

Arsenal have already been linked with a huge number of candidates, but they are not seemingly close to appointing anybody yet.

Whether last night’s defeat will hasten their decision still remains to be seen.

Arsenal were woeful against Brighton, with the problems that existed under Emery still on full display.

The Gunners loss to the Seagulls has left them in 10th place in the Premier League table.