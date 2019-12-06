Kris Boyd comments on Rangers winger Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on a permanent contract in the summer transfer window.

Ryan Kent of Rangers

Kris Boyd praised Rangers winger Ryan Kent on Sky Sports Football (7:35pm, December 4, 2019).

The former Rangers striker said that the ex-Liverpool winger is exciting to watch, but he also suggested that the 23-year-old is not at his best yet.

Boyd said about Kent on Sky Sports Football (7:35pm, December 4, 2019): “He is a man on form. if Rangers can get him back to the level that he showed particularly last season, then there is no doubt that there is a talented footballer there. He is exciting to watch, he gets people on the edge of their seats.”

Important player for Rangers

Kent was brilliant for Rangers during his loan spell from Liverpool last season, and was one of the best players for the Gers.

There was no surprise that in the summer transfer window the Glasgow giants decided to sign the former England Under-20 international on a permanent contract.

The 23-year-old has not been at his best yet due to injury and fitness issues, but there is no doubt that the Englishman’s importance for the team will only grow in the coming weeks and months.

According to WhoScored, Kent has made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The winger has also provided one assist in three Europa League games for the Gers so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.