Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Kris Boyd backs Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to score 40 goals this season

Subhankar Mondal
Kris Boyd of Kilmarnock reacts during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alfredo Morelos is playing well for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers this season.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Kris Boyd said on Sky Sports Football (7:34pm, December 4, 2019) that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos can score 40 goals for the Gers this season.

The former Rangers striker has been impressed with Morelos’s goalscoring prowess so far this campaign.

Subscribe

According to The Scottish Sun, the 23-year-old Colombia international striker has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side so far this campaign.

Boyd said about Morelos on Sky Sports Football (7:34pm, December 4, 2019): “25 goals already this season, start of December. He could go on and easily smash 40, easily.”

 

40 goals possible

Morelos is one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership, and given that it is only the first week of December, there is a very good chance that the striker will get past the 40-goal mark.

Of course, injuries could play their part and so could a loss of form, but given how consistent Morelos is, it is very likely that he will get 15 more goals way before the end of the season.

For now, Morelos will be determined to score his first goal against Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch