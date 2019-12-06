Kris Boyd backs Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to score 40 goals this season

Alfredo Morelos is playing well for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers this season.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Kris Boyd said on Sky Sports Football (7:34pm, December 4, 2019) that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos can score 40 goals for the Gers this season.

The former Rangers striker has been impressed with Morelos’s goalscoring prowess so far this campaign.

Subscribe

According to The Scottish Sun, the 23-year-old Colombia international striker has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side so far this campaign.

Boyd said about Morelos on Sky Sports Football (7:34pm, December 4, 2019): “25 goals already this season, start of December. He could go on and easily smash 40, easily.”

40 goals possible

Morelos is one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership, and given that it is only the first week of December, there is a very good chance that the striker will get past the 40-goal mark.

Of course, injuries could play their part and so could a loss of form, but given how consistent Morelos is, it is very likely that he will get 15 more goals way before the end of the season.

For now, Morelos will be determined to score his first goal against Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.