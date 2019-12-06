Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Kevin Sheedy sends message to Everton interim-manager Duncan Ferguson on Twitter

Subhankar Mondal
Duncan Ferguson the assistant head coach
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Duncan Ferguson will be in charge of Everton against Chelsea on Saturday.

Everton coach Duncan Ferguson arrives before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 9th March 2019.

Kevin Sheedy has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Everton’s decision to put Duncan Ferguson in charge of the first team against Chelsea.

With Marco Silva having been relieved of his managerial duties at Everton following the defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, Ferguson has been placed in the hotseat for the Premier League game against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Former Everton star Sheedy is pleased to see the 47-year-old ex-Toffees star become the interim-manager.

 

Meanwhile, former Queens Park Rangers and Manchester City forward Rodney Marsh has mischievously suggested Sam Allardyce as a candidate for the Everton managerial role.

Allardyce guided Everton to eighth place in the Premier League table during the 2017-18 campaign after taking over when the Toffees were 13th in the standings, but the Goodison Park faithful were not pleased with his style of football.

Everton are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 14 points from 15 matches.

Sam Allardyce representing Muscular Dystrophy UK attends BGC Charity Day at One Churchill Place on September 11, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch