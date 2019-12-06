Kevin Sheedy sends message to Everton interim-manager Duncan Ferguson on Twitter

Duncan Ferguson will be in charge of Everton against Chelsea on Saturday.

Kevin Sheedy has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Everton’s decision to put Duncan Ferguson in charge of the first team against Chelsea.

With Marco Silva having been relieved of his managerial duties at Everton following the defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, Ferguson has been placed in the hotseat for the Premier League game against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Former Everton star Sheedy is pleased to see the 47-year-old ex-Toffees star become the interim-manager.

Meanwhile, former Queens Park Rangers and Manchester City forward Rodney Marsh has mischievously suggested Sam Allardyce as a candidate for the Everton managerial role.

Allardyce guided Everton to eighth place in the Premier League table during the 2017-18 campaign after taking over when the Toffees were 13th in the standings, but the Goodison Park faithful were not pleased with his style of football.

Everton are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 14 points from 15 matches.

market #EFC — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) December 5, 2019

Great appointment in Big Dunc. Just what we need. Let’s get behind our great club. COYB. @Everton @LivEchonews @irishtoffees78 — Kevin Sheedy (@kevin11sheedy) December 5, 2019