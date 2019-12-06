Quick links

Kenny Miller backs Rangers to win against Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
Kenny Miller of Partick Thistle arrives prior to the Betfred Scottish League Cup quarter final match between Celtic and Partick Thistle at Celtic Park on September 25, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic this weekend.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on December 4, 2019 in Aberdeen, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Kenny Miller has told The Scottish Sun that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will win against Celtic this weekend.

The 39-year-old Partick Thistle striker, who played for both Rangers and Celtic, has backed the Gers to win the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.

Miller has predicted the Gers to win 2-1, and he is not ruling out the possibility of the final going into extra time.

The Scotsman has also backed Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to score against Celtic for the first time.

 

Miller told The Scottish Sun: “I honestly expect it will be a close affair because they are so close in the league. It’s a real tough one to call. You will see that from the bookies’ odds.

“I will go 2-1 . . . for somebody! No, I will say 2-1 for Rangers, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the game goes to extra-time.”

Miller added: “I believe that over the course of the season, whether it’s a final like Sunday, league games or cup semi-finals, Morelos will break his duck against Celtic.

“It would not surprise me if it’s a big goal on Sunday given the form he’s in at the moment.”

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Too close to call

Rangers and Celtic have been superb so far this season, and the Old Firm clubs are in good form.

It is really too close to call regarding what could happen on Sunday, and one should not be surprised if a single goal proves to be the difference in the end.

It promises to be a hugely exciting game of football, and there should be quite a few chances for both Rangers and Celtic.

Pre match photo of Kenny Miller of Dundee FC before the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Dundee at Easter Road on November 24, 2018 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

