Kenny Miller backs Rangers to win against Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic this weekend.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Kenny Miller has told The Scottish Sun that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will win against Celtic this weekend.

The 39-year-old Partick Thistle striker, who played for both Rangers and Celtic, has backed the Gers to win the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.

Miller has predicted the Gers to win 2-1, and he is not ruling out the possibility of the final going into extra time.

The Scotsman has also backed Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to score against Celtic for the first time.

Miller told The Scottish Sun: “I honestly expect it will be a close affair because they are so close in the league. It’s a real tough one to call. You will see that from the bookies’ odds.

“I will go 2-1 . . . for somebody! No, I will say 2-1 for Rangers, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the game goes to extra-time.”

Miller added: “I believe that over the course of the season, whether it’s a final like Sunday, league games or cup semi-finals, Morelos will break his duck against Celtic.

“It would not surprise me if it’s a big goal on Sunday given the form he’s in at the moment.”

Too close to call

Rangers and Celtic have been superb so far this season, and the Old Firm clubs are in good form.

It is really too close to call regarding what could happen on Sunday, and one should not be surprised if a single goal proves to be the difference in the end.

It promises to be a hugely exciting game of football, and there should be quite a few chances for both Rangers and Celtic.