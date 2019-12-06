Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool's Divock Origi

Divock Origi has only started once for Liverpool in the Premier League since October.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Divock Origi is ‘unbelievably important’ to the Reds.

Origi made his first start for Liverpool in the Premier League since October on Wednesday night, and he served up a reminder of his quality.

The Belgian striker scored twice as Liverpool beat Everton 5-2, with many of Klopp’s side’s fringe players impressing.

Origi’s second goal was particularly eye-catching, as he took down a long pass, before finishing brilliantly over Jordan Pickford.

And Klopp was delighted with Origi’s display, as he feels it could boost the striker’s chances of making an impact on the international stage.

"Div is unbelievably important for us,” Klopp said.

“I was really happy Roberto Martinez was there to see him. When he goes to Belgium, he never plays. It was good he saw that. Div needs to be in a confident mood and then everyone knows what he can do.

"It is really nice that Div can show his importance in a game like this, scoring these kinds of goals. First goal was sensational. The third was a world-class goal.”

Origi has a happy knack of scoring vital goals for Liverpool when he is offered opportunities.

The 24-year-old is unfortunate in the sense that he is competing with three of the best strikers in football for a place in Liverpool’s team, but he has now proven his ability beyond all doubt.

Liverpool are next in action against Bournemouth tomorrow, when it remains to be seen whether Origi will stay in Klopp’s side’s starting line-up.