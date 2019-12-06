Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jose Mourinho unhappy with Tottenham squad's reaction to defeat against Manchester United

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford in their last outing.

Jose Mourinho manager

Jose Mourinho has told Sky Sports that he didn’t like the way his Tottenham Hotspur team reacted to defeat against Manchester United.

Spurs were beaten for the first time since Mourinho took charge on Wednesday evening, when they put in a poor performance at Old Trafford.

Tottenham ended up losing 2-1, and Mourinho said that the players simply were ‘sad’ at full-time.

However, the Portuguese boss wants his Spurs squad to show more aggression after defeat.

 

And he has stated that he really didn’t like the reaction he saw from his squad after that loss.

"I saw a sad dressing room, a sad bus and a sad plane, and that's not what I like after a defeat," he said.

"I think after a defeat you can't be sad. You have to be more than that. You have to be raging and angry. Being sad is not going to resolve your problems.”

Jose Mourinho manager

Mourinho will hope that he doesn’t have to see his Tottenham squad reacting to a defeat again any time soon.

Spurs have made a very promising start under his stewardship, even if their loss to United was a blow.

Tottenham head into the weekend in eighth place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Burnley tomorrow.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch