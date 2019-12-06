Jose Mourinho unhappy with Tottenham squad's reaction to defeat against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford in their last outing.

Jose Mourinho has told Sky Sports that he didn’t like the way his Tottenham Hotspur team reacted to defeat against Manchester United.

Spurs were beaten for the first time since Mourinho took charge on Wednesday evening, when they put in a poor performance at Old Trafford.

Tottenham ended up losing 2-1, and Mourinho said that the players simply were ‘sad’ at full-time.

However, the Portuguese boss wants his Spurs squad to show more aggression after defeat.

And he has stated that he really didn’t like the reaction he saw from his squad after that loss.

"I saw a sad dressing room, a sad bus and a sad plane, and that's not what I like after a defeat," he said.

"I think after a defeat you can't be sad. You have to be more than that. You have to be raging and angry. Being sad is not going to resolve your problems.”

Mourinho will hope that he doesn’t have to see his Tottenham squad reacting to a defeat again any time soon.

Spurs have made a very promising start under his stewardship, even if their loss to United was a blow.

Tottenham head into the weekend in eighth place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Burnley tomorrow.