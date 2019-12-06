Jonjo Shelvey shares what the referee told him before Newcastle United's match last night

Newcastle United won 2-0 against Sheffield United with Jonjo Shelvey getting on the scoresheet during the contest.

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has told Amazon Prime, during their live Premier League coverage, that referee Stuart Attwell told him to play to the whistle before the game.

Shelvey scored one of the most bizarre goals to seal Newcastle’s victory against Sheffield United last night, as Steve Bruce’s side picked up an impressive 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

And Attwell’s words to Shelvey before the game proved very useful to the midfielder.

Andy Carroll was flagged offside before he put Shelvey through on goal, and everyone on the pitch stopped playing but the 27-year-old midfielder.

Shelvey strolled up to the Sheffield United net before putting the ball beyond Dean Henderson.

When VAR checked the incident, it was judged that Carroll was actually onside, and the goal was given, much to the shock of nearly everyone inside Bramall Lane.

But Shelvey said that he had be told before the game to keep playing until the whistle blew.

“The ref before the game said to me if you’re through on goal and the lino puts his flag up just carry on, that’s the benefit of VAR. Normally I’m slating it, but it’s been good for us today,” the Newcastle man revealed.

Newcastle’s victory over Sheffield United has lifted them up to 11th place in the Premier League table.

Bruce has silenced many of his critics already, with Newcastle performing well over recent weeks.

The Magpies are next in action on Sunday, when they take on Southampton at St. Mary’s.