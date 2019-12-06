Quick links

If Kyle Walker-Peters can't get on Tottenham's bench this weekend, it's surely over

Dan Coombs
Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur youngster is yet to feature under Jose Mourinho.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters is nearing a crossroads for his career at the club.

He has not featured in any games under Jose Mourinho, following on from a similar disappointment under former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Serge Aurier's terrible display against Manchester United in midweek should, in theory, open the door for Walker-Peters.

 

The young right-back made the bench against West Ham and Bournemouth, but not against Olympiakos and Manchester United.

If he can't get into the 18 at the weekend against Burnley then it could be all over for him.

Aurier took a big backwards step this week and showed that despite his attacking improvement, his defensive naivety still remains.

The right-back situation is problematic for Spurs, but Jose Mourinho owes Walker-Peters a proper chance.

The problem for the England under-20 World Cup winner is that the opportunity he wants might not come at all.

If Mourinho isn't willing to give himself an additional option against Burnley this weekend, and leaves him out of the squad again, then Walker-Peters' prospects look bleak.

Kyle Walker-Peters of England U21's during a training session at St Georges Park on November 8, 2017 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

