Hector Bellerin reacts to Arsenal defeat, praises caretaker boss Ljungberg

Arsenal just cannot get a win at the moment.

Arsenal's terrible run of form continued last night as Brighton won at The Emirates.

Gunners star Hector Bellerin was at a loss to explain the latest defeat.

He spoke to Amazon Prime's live coverage and was reflective when discussing the team's predicament.

Bellerin said: "Every single player has given 100%. When we go out on to the pitch we want to win and give our best. I feel that our team was full of energy, it's hard to take. We have to keep going, I am sure 100% that results will come.

"Football is like life sometimes, you go through ups and downs. I have won trophies here, had good seasons and bad seasons."

He also had words for caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg, who has now presided over one draw and one defeat from two games in charge against Brighton and Norwich.

Bellerin said: "Freddie has helped the team a lot this week. He has added a lot of energy to the dressing room."

Ljungberg was supposed to bring the feel good factor back to Arsenal but it has not worked.

Curious team selections and poor results make it look like the Swede is out of his depth and Arsenal sit down in 10th position, 10 points off fourth place.

Up next Arsenal face West Ham away on Monday night.