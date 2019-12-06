Quick links

Hector Bellerin reacts to Arsenal defeat, praises caretaker boss Ljungberg

Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in...
Arsenal just cannot get a win at the moment.

Arsenal's terrible run of form continued last night as Brighton won at The Emirates.

Gunners star Hector Bellerin was at a loss to explain the latest defeat.

 

He spoke to Amazon Prime's live coverage and was reflective when discussing the team's predicament.

Bellerin said: "Every single player has given 100%. When we go out on to the pitch we want to win and give our best. I feel that our team was full of energy, it's hard to take. We have to keep going, I am sure 100% that results will come.

"Football is like life sometimes, you go through ups and downs. I have won trophies here, had good seasons and bad seasons."

He also had words for caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg, who has now presided over one draw and one defeat from two games in charge against Brighton and Norwich.

Head coach Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal speaks to Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on...

Bellerin said: "Freddie has helped the team a lot this week. He has added a lot of energy to the dressing room."

Ljungberg was supposed to bring the feel good factor back to Arsenal but it has not worked.

Curious team selections and poor results make it look like the Swede is out of his depth and Arsenal sit down in 10th position, 10 points off fourth place.

Up next Arsenal face West Ham away on Monday night.

 

 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

