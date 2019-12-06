Harry Redknapp defends West Ham owners despite fan criticism

West Ham are currently 15th in the Premier League.

Former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp has defended under-fire West Ham co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold with the pair continuing to come in for criticism from Hammers fans.

West Ham fans are unhappy with the club's current predicament after seeing them slip from fifth spot in the Premier League in September to 15th following a disastrous run of form.

The Hammers have lost six of their nine Premier League games to pile the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini, but Sullivan and Gold have continued to back the Chilean in the hope he can turn the side's fortunes around.

Redknapp, who played and managed West Ham, is surprised by the criticism faced by Sullivan and Gold from Hammers fan as they have continually funded big outlays in the transfer market and in improving the infrastructure at the club.

"Look at West Ham they have come under pressure, but they have spent money," Redknapp told the Alan Brazil Breakfast Show on TalkSPORT.

He went on to add: "West Ham fans have got their opinions, but I can only say they looked after my pal Bobby Moore. He loved David Sullivan and David Gold when he was around he worked for them and they were good to him and anyone who was good to Bobby is good by me.

"I hope they turn things around West Ham and at the moment they are showing a lot of faith in the manager but he needs some results quickly Pellegrini.

"They (the owners) have built a new training ground I don't know why they keep turning on them. Normally they turn on the manager but the fans seem to be getting the hump more with the owners rather than the manager which I find strange. They have backed the manager they've spent money maybe they have got to look at who is bringing the players in who are not good enough."

Pellegrini eased growing pressure on his position with an impressive 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend, but West Ham were unable to build on that victory as they slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Wolves in midweek.

Sullivan and Gold backed Pellegrini in the summer transfer window again spending over £70million on the likes of Sebastian Haller, Pablo Fornals and Albian Ajeti to improve the squad, but the trio have so far failed to live up to expectations which has resulted in director of football Mario Husillos coming under scrutiny.

The West Ham supremos spent big to lure former Manchester City boss Pellegrini to the London Stadium and he is amongst the highest paid managers in the Premier League

The West Ham hierarchy are reluctant to make a managerial change mid-season, but they know results will need to improve if they want to avoid coming in for further criticism from the fans.