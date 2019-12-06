Graham Roberts hits back at Arsenal legend Lee Dixon over Tottenham Hotspur dig

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon was not impressed with Tottenham Hotspur’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dixon was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend during Tottenham’s 3-2 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The former England international right-back was not impressed with Spurs’ new stadium, and he made it clear on Twitter (click here to read more).

Tottenham legend Roberts has hit back at Dixon on Twitter, mocking Arsenal’s empty seats during their Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment with 19 points from 15 matches, while Tottenham are a point above their bitter North London rivals in eighth.

Both the Gunners and Spurs are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, but they will face stiff competition from Leicester City, Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United.