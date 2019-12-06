Golden chance for Arsenal as Barcelona reportedly think Reinier Jesus is too expensive

The 'new Kaka' could reportedly follow fellow Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli to the Premier League with Arsenal very keen.

If Arsenal want to sign one of the few Brazilian wonderkids who can rival Gabriel Martinelli when it comes to jogo bonito brilliance, a golden opportunity might have just been dropped into their lap.

With just 14 league appearances to his name so far, Flamengo teenager Reinier Jesus has a long way to go before he can match the achievements of the one-time Ballon D’Or winner he has been so frequently compared to (Lance).

But the elegant stride, the dazzling technique and the explosive power that once made Kaka the world’s best (and then most expensive) footballer at AC Milan and Real Madrid shines through too in perhaps the most promising Brazilian midfielder of his generation.

Players with the talent and potential of Reinier don’t come around too often and, as you might expect, there is a queue forming to take the Brazil youth captain away from Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo.

Arsenal, who raided FC Ituano for the prolific Martinelli over the summer, are set to return to South America for Reinier too, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Ordinarily, The Gunners would be sweating about competition from clubs with deeper pockets, a greater history and the ability to offer Champions League football. And, in most occasions, Barcelona would blow them out of the water.

Not this time though.

Despite recently signing a new contract with Flamengo which reduced his release clause to a very affordable £38 million, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barca are not going to go down the route of bitter rivals Real Madrid and invest an eye-watering sum in a precocious yet completely unproven Brazilian teenager.

As for Arsenal? Well, it worked for Martinelli.