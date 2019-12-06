Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Gary Mackay-Steven raves about Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Subhankar Mondal
New York City FC forward Gary Mackay-Steven (17) pushes up field during a match between the New England Revolution and New York City FC on September 29, 2019, at Gillette Stadium in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alfredo Morelos is a key figure in Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Gary Mackay-Steven spoke highly of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on Sky Sports Football (7:35pm, December 4, 2019).

The former Celtic and Aberdeen winger, who is now on the books of New York City FC in Major League Soccer, praised the attributes of Morelos, and seems to rates the Rangers striker highly.

Subscribe

Mackay-Steven said about Morelos on Sky Sports Football (7:35pm, December 4, 2019): “He is a fighter. He is a massive threat as well. Obviously, he got a few disciplinary issues last year, lots of physical battle, obviously we had Scott McKenna, who is a big, physical boy, but Morelos is smaller, he is stocky and strong, if you like. He scores all types of goals, and he is a handful for anyone.”

 

Important player for Rangers

Morelos is the first-choice striker at Rangers at the moment and is a key figure in manager Steven Gerrard’s side.

The Colombia international is a very consistent goalscorer and is very reliable in front of goal.

According to The Scottish Sun, the 23-year-old striker has already scored 25 goals for Rangers this season, and he could well go past the 40-goal mark this campaign.

Key against Celtic

Morelos has not scored against Celtic, and the 23-year-old will be determined to put that right in the Scottish League Cup final this weekend.

With Morelos in the starting lineup, Rangers will be confident of getting the better of their bitter Old Firm rivals.

New York City FC forward Gary Mackay-Steven (17) pushes up field during a match between the New England Revolution and New York City FC on September 29, 2019, at Gillette Stadium in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch