Gary Mackay-Steven raves about Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos is a key figure in Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Gary Mackay-Steven spoke highly of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on Sky Sports Football (7:35pm, December 4, 2019).

The former Celtic and Aberdeen winger, who is now on the books of New York City FC in Major League Soccer, praised the attributes of Morelos, and seems to rates the Rangers striker highly.

Mackay-Steven said about Morelos on Sky Sports Football (7:35pm, December 4, 2019): “He is a fighter. He is a massive threat as well. Obviously, he got a few disciplinary issues last year, lots of physical battle, obviously we had Scott McKenna, who is a big, physical boy, but Morelos is smaller, he is stocky and strong, if you like. He scores all types of goals, and he is a handful for anyone.”

Important player for Rangers

Morelos is the first-choice striker at Rangers at the moment and is a key figure in manager Steven Gerrard’s side.

The Colombia international is a very consistent goalscorer and is very reliable in front of goal.

According to The Scottish Sun, the 23-year-old striker has already scored 25 goals for Rangers this season, and he could well go past the 40-goal mark this campaign.

Key against Celtic

Morelos has not scored against Celtic, and the 23-year-old will be determined to put that right in the Scottish League Cup final this weekend.

With Morelos in the starting lineup, Rangers will be confident of getting the better of their bitter Old Firm rivals.