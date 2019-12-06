Gary Lineker’s take on Jonjo Shelvey’s Newcastle United goal

Jonjo Shelvey scored for Newcastle United against Sheffield United on Thursday.

Gary Lineker has given his take on Twitter on Jonjo Shelvey’s goal for Newcastle United against Sheffield United on Thursday evening.

Shelvey scored Newcastle’s second goal in their 2-0 victory over United away from home at Bramall Lane in the Premier League.

It was quite a controversial goal from the former Liverpool midfielder, with VAR once again involved.

Andy Carroll was flagged offside after sending Shelvey through. The 27-year-old midfielder ran through before slotting past Dean Henderson, who did not really try to make the save expecting the goal to be ruled out.

However, after a VAR check, it was deemed that Carroll was onside when he provided the assist for Shelvey, and the goal - correctly - stood.

Tottenham legend Lineker has given his take on the goal, and he has praised Shelvey for playing to the whistle.

Just seen the Jonjo Shelvey goal. Was inevitable that this would happen at some point. Play to the whistle has never been more important. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 5, 2019

The win against United means that Newcastle are 11th in the Premier League table at the moment with 19 points from 15 matches, five points above the relegation zone.