Gary Lineker praises Arsenal star Bernd Leno

The Arsenal goalkeeper has been busy this season.

Arsenal had another poor result, this time losing 2-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

There was not much to be impressed about from a Gunners perspective. 

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker spotted one positive, the performance of goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Leno had a more eye catching display in the draw with Norwich days earlier, and it says a lot that he is the one drawing attention, rather than Arsenal's attacking players.

 

Caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg now has just one point from two 'soft' matches and Arsenal's top four hopes are slipping away.

Arsenal have not won a game since October and sit in 10th place, level on points with Newcastle.

They are currently 10 points behind Chelsea who are in fourth.

