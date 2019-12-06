Frank Lampard to pick Ross Barkley again for Chelsea

Chelsea are due to take on Everton at Goodison Park tomorrow.

Frank Lampard has confirmed to Football London that Ross Barkley will return to Chelsea’s squad this weekend.

Barkley has not been in Chelsea’s match day squad for a game in any competition since October.

The English international has been recovering from injury for weeks, but he has also caused some controversy with an off the field incident, where he was spotted in a night club - as reported by Sky Sports.

Lampard has always stood by Barkley, but he has not picked him in recent weeks, despite him being back in training.

However, it seems that the 26-year-old will be involved for Chelsea gain tomorrow, when they take on Everton.

“Yes,” Lampard simply said when he was asked whether Barkley would be in his side’s 18-man squad at Goodison Park.

Lampard also confirmed that Tammy Abraham would be fit for Saturday afternoon, but the match will come too soon for Antonio Rudiger.

"Tammy is good, he hasn’t done much inbetween games. Toni has had a good week of training. Tomorrow comes too soon," he added.

Barkley will almost certainly start on the bench for Chelsea, as Mason Mount put in a brilliant display in midweek.

Mount scored for the Blues against Aston Villa, and looks set to start again on Merseyside.

Barkley could be important over the festive period though, when Lampard will have to rotate through a busy schedule.