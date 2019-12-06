Ex Arsenal youngster questions Emery sacking

Arsenal caretaker coach Freddie Ljungberg has failed to inspire an improvement.

Frustration is growing at Arsenal as poor results continue.

The latest was a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, with a goal conceded in each half.

Caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg has not been able to lift the players as hoped, since Unai Emery's sacking

Former Arsenal youngster Jack Jebb has questioned why the Gunners decided to sack Emery if there was no replacement lined up.

What’s the point in getting rid of a manager if you haven’t got another 1 lined up #Afc — JackJebb (@JackJebb8) December 5, 2019

Ljungberg appears out of his depth and has not been able to provide the instant boost some clubs are able to generate after a manager is fired.

Despite this, Arsenal didn't do anything too out of the ordinary in sacking Emery and not replacing him instantly.

Everton just yesterday sacked Marco Silva and made Duncan Ferguson the caretaker boss for this weekend's game with Chelsea, while they look for a new manager.

Tottenham were the exception, sacking Mauricio Pochettino and hiring Jose Mourinho with less than 12 hours in between.

One problem Arsenal face is that they do not appear any nearer to appointing a new manager than they were earlier in the week.

They had hoped Ljungberg would do well and buy them time, but this plan is at risk of falling flat already.