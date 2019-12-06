Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Ex Arsenal youngster questions Emery sacking

Dan Coombs
A general view of the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal caretaker coach Freddie Ljungberg has failed to inspire an improvement.

Head coach Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal speaks to Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on...

Frustration is growing at Arsenal as poor results continue.

The latest was a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, with a goal conceded in each half.

Caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg has not been able to lift the players as hoped, since Unai Emery's sacking

 

Former Arsenal youngster Jack Jebb has questioned why the Gunners decided to sack Emery if there was no replacement lined up.

Ljungberg appears out of his depth and has not been able to provide the instant boost some clubs are able to generate after a manager is fired.

Despite this, Arsenal didn't do anything too out of the ordinary in sacking Emery and not replacing him instantly.

Everton just yesterday sacked Marco Silva and made Duncan Ferguson the caretaker boss for this weekend's game with Chelsea, while they look for a new manager.

Tottenham were the exception, sacking Mauricio Pochettino and hiring Jose Mourinho with less than 12 hours in between.

One problem Arsenal face is that they do not appear any nearer to appointing a new manager than they were earlier in the week.

They had hoped Ljungberg would do well and buy them time, but this plan is at risk of falling flat already.

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery with assistant Frdddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch