Everton fans respond to Tim Cahill's latest tweet amid managerial uncertainty

Everton parted company with Marco Silva yesterday, as they begin their search for a new manager.

Everton fans have quickly jumped on Tim Cahill’s latest tweet to ask if he is coming back to Goodison Park.

Cahill posted out a ‘throw back’ picture of himself on Instagram yesterday, hours before Everton took the step to get rid of Marco Silva.

TBT- Where it all began ⚽️ When it was just a DREAM https://t.co/0YIJuh5QVj — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) December 5, 2019

The Toffees are currently sat in the relegation zone in the Premier League and it was deemed that Silva had been given enough time at Goodison Park.

Cahill has now been linked with a return to Everton, if David Moyes takes the job.

And many Everton fans were quick to ask Cahill if he was coming back to Merseyside on social media.

Will we be seeing you at home soon? Been too long since we’ve seen you on the bench — Clare Silman (@silman_clare) December 5, 2019

You are next manager then Tim? — adam (@adamtierney78) December 5, 2019

The Telegraph actually suggest that Cahill’s chances of landing a job at Everton have decreased in recent weeks, as David Moyes is becoming less and less likely to take charge.

There has been a lot of backlash from supporters around Goodison Park to suggestions that Moyes could take over from Silva.

It seems that Everton are still some way off making a new appointment as things stand, with Duncan Ferguson set to take charge of the side at the weekend.