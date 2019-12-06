Quick links

Everton fans respond to Tim Cahill's latest tweet amid managerial uncertainty

John Verrall
Marco Silva the manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton parted company with Marco Silva yesterday, as they begin their search for a new manager.

Tim Cahill of Australia walks from the ground after his last game for Australia during the International Friendly Match between the Australian Socceroos and Lebanon at ANZ Stadium on...

Everton fans have quickly jumped on Tim Cahill’s latest tweet to ask if he is coming back to Goodison Park.

Cahill posted out a ‘throw back’ picture of himself on Instagram yesterday, hours before Everton took the step to get rid of Marco Silva.

The Toffees are currently sat in the relegation zone in the Premier League and it was deemed that Silva had been given enough time at Goodison Park.

Cahill has now been linked with a return to Everton, if David Moyes takes the job.

And many Everton fans were quick to ask Cahill if he was coming back to Merseyside on social media.

The Telegraph actually suggest that Cahill’s chances of landing a job at Everton have decreased in recent weeks, as David Moyes is becoming less and less likely to take charge.

 

There has been a lot of backlash from supporters around Goodison Park to suggestions that Moyes could take over from Silva.

It seems that Everton are still some way off making a new appointment as things stand, with Duncan Ferguson set to take charge of the side at the weekend.

