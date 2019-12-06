Everton fans react to links with Carlo Ancelotti

Everton are currently on the look out for a new manager to replace Marco Silva.

Everton fans are generally excited by the rumours that they are interested in Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees are still some way off finalising a deal for a new manager, but Ancelotti is a name who has just started to be linked with the job.

The Times claim that Everton are interested in the Napoli manager, who could leave his job at the Serie A job in the near future.

And most Everton fans feel that Ancelotti would be an excellent appointment for them.

Ancelotti all day jut give him a blank cheque. — Scouse Goalie ⚽️ (@ScouseGoalie) December 6, 2019

Carlo Ancelotti would be a real pedigree,statement of intent appointment that would demand respect from players and fans!Just hope we can attract someone of a decent calibre. But the appeal of Everton probably isnt as high as we think, we want the best,but will the best want us! — Sharon&Mark (@sharon_railton) December 6, 2019

God, please let this be true — Ste Jones (@5teVanDamme) December 6, 2019

That's proper ambition. Would love big Carlo. — Andreas Wätt (@Wattawildworld) December 6, 2019

All day, everyday !! — kieron hynes (@kieronhynes) December 6, 2019

Please somehow convince Poch or Ancelotti — Alex (@1878SpringerEFC) December 6, 2019

Ancelotti. 3 years. I'll take that. — Dayne Murphy (@EFCDayne) December 6, 2019

Ancelotti’s arrival at Everton would certainly signal their ambition to start climbing the table.

The Italian boss would immediately become one of the highest-profile bosses in the Premier League if he was to arrive.

Ancelotti has managed the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich throughout his career, so it would be some coup for Everton to land him.