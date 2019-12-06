Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans react to links with Carlo Ancelotti

John Verrall
Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Napoli holds the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are currently on the look out for a new manager to replace Marco Silva.

Carlo Ancelotti manager

Everton fans are generally excited by the rumours that they are interested in Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton are currently on the look out for a replacement for Marco Silva, who left Goodison Park yesterday.

 

The Toffees are still some way off finalising a deal for a new manager, but Ancelotti is a name who has just started to be linked with the job.

The Times claim that Everton are interested in the Napoli manager, who could leave his job at the Serie A job in the near future.

And most Everton fans feel that Ancelotti would be an excellent appointment for them.

Ancelotti’s arrival at Everton would certainly signal their ambition to start climbing the table.

The Italian boss would immediately become one of the highest-profile bosses in the Premier League if he was to arrive.

Ancelotti has managed the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich throughout his career, so it would be some coup for Everton to land him.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch