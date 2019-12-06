Don Hutchison shares text message he sent to Duncan Ferguson as Everton caretaker prepares for Chelsea

The pair were teammates, albeit briefly, at Everton.

The former Everton midfielder Don Hutchison has shared the text message he sent to Duncan Ferguson ahead of the Toffees' game against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ferguson will take charge of Everton on a caretaker basis after Marco Silva's sacking on Thursday.

And the 47-year-old, who had been part of Silva's backroom team at Goodison Park, has the backing of his one-time Toffees teammate, Hutchison.

The former Scotland midfielder tweeted:

Ferguson will be assisted by John Ebbrell, Francis Jeffers and Alan Kelly at Goodison Park on Saturday.

But the former Scotland striker admitted earlier that it is not "realistic" to expect him to take the role on a permanent basis.

David Moyes, who managed Ferguson at Everton, and Vitor Pereira, the Shanghai SIPG boss, are the current bookmakers' favourites to succeed Silva.

Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino and Rafa Benitez are among the other names prominently mentioned in association with the post.