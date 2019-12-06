Vaclav Hladky comments on the size and stature of Rangers

Vaclav Hladky has shone in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren and he claims that Steven Gerrard's Rangers want to sign him.

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has admitted that he has been stunned by the sheer size of Scottish giants Rangers after claiming that Steven Gerrard’s side are keen to sign him in the near future, speaking to Denik, while pointing out that he loves life in the Glasgow suburbs..

Is the Czech Republic shot-stopper the best number one in the Scottish top flight? Buddies boss Jim Goodwin certainly thinks so, telling Herald Scotland earlier in the year that Hladky has all the talent to be a Premier League regular.

With St Mirren struggling at the bottom of the table, however, the 29-year-old has made it clear that his time in Paisley is coming to an end.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun in November, Hladky claimed that Rangers had made contact ahead of a potential move to Ibrox, though he appeared at the time to suggest that England was likely to be his eventual destination.

But he has suddenly given Rangers fresh hope by admitting that life in Glasgow is treating him well.

“I am from Brno, a beautiful city, but I like Glasgow. Yes, I am happy,” said Hladky, who hardly sounds like a man packing his bags and ready to leave.

He adds that he has been left blown away by the way Rangers, and Old Firm rivals Celtic for that matter, dominate the media landscape too.

“There are newspapers that deal only with Celtic and Rangers. Twenty pages about two clubs will be published (every day). Celtic and Rangers play in another league.”

Hladky is hardly the only highly-rated goalkeeper to be linked with a move to Ibrox recently. After talk about Cameron Dawson, the Scottish Sun named Portsmouth ace Connor MacGillivray as a potential addition on Thursday.

But with Hladky loving life in Scotland’s second city, could he be convinced to stick around?