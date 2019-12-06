Quick links

Report: Tottenham make contact with £34m Juventus player Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral has played once in Serie A for Juve but would he fare any better under Jose Mourinho in the Premier League at Spurs?

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Juventus defender Merih Demiral as they join the ever-growing queue of Premier League clubs keen on the Serie A benchwarmer, as reported by Bleacher Report.

While Caglar Soyuncu is going from strength to strength under Brendan Rodgers at high-flying Leicester City, his Turkish international centre-back cannot buy a game right now.

 

Since being handed his big break at Juventus this summer, former Sassuolo stopper Demiral has discovered that life in at the top level is not always all it’s cracked up to be. Despite a serious injury to Giorgio Chiellini, Demiral has made just one appearance in the Italian top flight all season.

Though months of inactivity have not put off potential suitors with Bleacher Report claiming that Tottenham have informed Demiral’s representatives of their interest.

The ever-vulnerable Arsenal and Manchester United are watching developments closely while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are so obviously short of at least one top class centre-back, have also been linked by the Express.

Calciomercato recently claimed that Juventus would willing to part with Demiral for an eye-watering £34 million. But that would be a small price to pay for a Tottenham side who, with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld soon out of contract, are desperately in need of a young, commanding centre-back to lead Jose Mourinho’s side into a new era.

Demiral, an aggressive, all-action defender with real speed across the ground, could be exactly that man.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

