Report explains how Milan's Krzysztof Piatek feels about Crystal Palace move

Danny Owen
Premier League high-flyers Palace still need a reliable goal-scorer and they are apparently keen on £30m Serie A star Piatek.

Struggling AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has no interest in swapping the Serie A for Crystal Palace next month, according to Tuttomercatoweb, as he sees the Premier League club as a step down.

Now, you can see where the Poland international is coming from. AC Milan are seven-time European champions after all. But, as we near the halfway stage of the 2019/20 season, there’s no debating who is having a better season right now – Roy Hodgson’s high-flying Eagles or the fallen giants of Italian football.

After 15 games, Palace are seventh in the English top flight and level on points with Manchester United. Imagine where they would be if they had a striker capable of scoring 15 goals a season.

 

Milan, meanwhile, are stuck in the bottom half with their prospects hardly helped by the dismal form of a £30 million centre-forward whose form has fallen off a cliff in the last few months.

Piatek initially looked like the second coming of Andriy Shevchenko when he joined the Rossoneri from Genoa but he is currently in the midst of the worst run of his Serie A career to date. No goals in six games, just three in 14 games overall, the criticism has been relentless and brutal.

According to TMW, though, Piatek has no intention of walking away from Milan just yet and won’t be on his way to Crystal Palace either as he feels it would be a backwards step at this stage of his career.

In defence of a striker who broke Gabriel Batistuta’s record last season when netting in his first seven Serie A games, even some of the world’s great goal-getters have gone through a bit of a dry spell.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

