Report: Donny Van de Beek turns down Tottenham ahead of Madrid move

Jose Mourinho's Spurs have reportedly failed to lure Ajax superstar Van de Beek to the Premier League and he's apparently moving to La Liga for £46.5m.

Ajax star Donny Van de Beek has given a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur the cold shoulder as he prefers a big-money switch to Real Madrid, according to De Telegraaf.

The Dutch international playmaker has been strangely absent from the gossip columns of late but, with the January transfer window just weeks away, Ajax are now being forced to deal with renewed interest in another of their prized assets.

A 22-year-old goal-scoring midfielder cut from the same cloth as Frank Lampard or Paul Scholes, Van de Beek produced a series of match-winning performances as Erik Ten Hag’s side lifted the Eredivisie shield and KNVB Cup last season, all the while storming to the Champions League semi-finals.

Van de Beek caught Spurs’ eye when scoring the winner against them in North London back in April during a dramatic last-four clash – one of 17 goals he notched during an outstanding 2018/19 campaign.

According to De Telegraaf, however, Van de Beek has no interest in swapping Amsterdam for England in January with Tottenham seeing their ‘futile’ attempts to agree a January deal being batted away by the player himself.

Instead, Van de Beek looks set to become Real Madrid’s latest Galactico signing with Los Blancos preparing to pay £46.5 million for the services of a man who could ease the goalscoring burden on Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabau.

With Dele Alli enjoying a dramatic upturn in form since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the Tottenham dugout, Van de Beek’s snub is far from a disaster even if he would’ve been an excellent addition to a squad badly in need of a lick of paint.