Quick links

Rangers

Leicester City

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

Rangers and Leicester reportedly want £5m Serhou Guirassy

Danny Owen
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on December 4, 2019 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers could do battle with Brendan Rodgers again, with Amiens' Ligue 1 striker Guirassy reportedly in Steven Gerrard's sights.

Amiens' French forward Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Amiens (ASC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-lès-...

Rangers are interested in signing Ligue 1 striker Serhou Guirassy and have been sending scouts to watch the rangy frontman in action, according to Courier Picard.

The former France U20 international has been a big hit since joining Amiens in a £5 million deal from Cologne but it’s fair to say he hasn’t exactly scored goals for fun in the last few seasons.

 

Guirassy has just four to his name so far in 2019/20 and, in three years in the Bundesliga, he managed to find the back of the net on just six occasions. So it’s something of a surprise that clubs like Rangers have been having such a close look at him with the January transfer window a matter of weeks away.

Subscribe

According to Courier Picard, Rangers are regularly sending scouts to northern France to watch Guirassy in action, though they are expected to face competition from Espanyol.

Amiens' French forward Serhou Guirassy (R) fights for the ball with Caen's French defender Jonathan Gradit (L) during the French L1 football match between Amiens and Caen at the Licorne...

The Scottish Sun, meanwhile, suggest that Leicester City are also in the race to sign a 6ft 2ins centre-forward in the near future with Rangers perhaps set to come up against a familiar foe in Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

Guirassy is perhaps more likely to be an option next summer than in January with the Gers making it clear that Alfredo Morelos will leave over their cumulative dead bodies next month.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch