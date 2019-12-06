Rangers and Leicester reportedly want £5m Serhou Guirassy

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers could do battle with Brendan Rodgers again, with Amiens' Ligue 1 striker Guirassy reportedly in Steven Gerrard's sights.

Rangers are interested in signing Ligue 1 striker Serhou Guirassy and have been sending scouts to watch the rangy frontman in action, according to Courier Picard.

The former France U20 international has been a big hit since joining Amiens in a £5 million deal from Cologne but it’s fair to say he hasn’t exactly scored goals for fun in the last few seasons.

Guirassy has just four to his name so far in 2019/20 and, in three years in the Bundesliga, he managed to find the back of the net on just six occasions. So it’s something of a surprise that clubs like Rangers have been having such a close look at him with the January transfer window a matter of weeks away.

According to Courier Picard, Rangers are regularly sending scouts to northern France to watch Guirassy in action, though they are expected to face competition from Espanyol.

The Scottish Sun, meanwhile, suggest that Leicester City are also in the race to sign a 6ft 2ins centre-forward in the near future with Rangers perhaps set to come up against a familiar foe in Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

Guirassy is perhaps more likely to be an option next summer than in January with the Gers making it clear that Alfredo Morelos will leave over their cumulative dead bodies next month.