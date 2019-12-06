Dunfermline manager admits he won't stop Kevin Nisbet joining Rangers

Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers reportedly want to sign prolific striker Kevin Nisbet from The Pars.

Dunfermline will not stand in Kevin Nisbet’s way if he is offered a life-changing move to Rangers during the January transfer window, manager Stevie Crawford has told Not The Old Firm.

A Glasgow-born striker has emerged as a shock target for the Scottish Premiership challengers with just days remaining until the new year begins. Nisbet has been in top form this season in the second tier, however, scoring 16 times in 22 matches with five of those coming since Saturday.

Speaking to the Glasgow Evening Times in November, Nisbet admitted that he was ‘flattered’ to have caught the eye of a ‘massive club’ like Rangers.

And, in fairness to Dunfermline, they know that it wouldn’t be fair to block the former Partick Thistle youngster from making a dream move to Ibrox should the opportunity arrive.

“We are talking about speculation here because I’ve not had a conversation with the chairman yet (about a move for Nisbet),” said Crawford, who sees the benefit of turning the Pars into a stepping stone club for some of Scotland’s brightest talents to learn their trade.

“I’ve been fortunate to have worked with younger players at Falkirk and Hearts so I’ve got a proven history of being at clubs where when the right offer comes in, you can’t stand in a player’s way. I don’t want to upset any Dunfermline supporters saying that as we want to keep our best players but we’ve got to see the bigger picture.

“If we can get a player in and, potentially, sell them on to a higher level then it’s great for the club as it will attract other players who want to come and play for us.”

Nisbet was named the Championship Player of the Month for November after a stunning couple of weeks in front of goal. He even netted four times during a 5-1 thrashing of old employers Partick on Saturday and continued that form into December too, firing home the only goal of the game away at Ayr United in midweek.