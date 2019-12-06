Quick links

Delay in appointment shows Everton aren't fully convinced by Moyes

Tim Cahill of Everton celebrates with manager David Moyes during the third round match of The FA Cup, sponsored by E.ON, between Everton and Carlisle United at Goodison Park on January 2,...
Marco Silva was sacked by Everton following the 5-2 defeat against local rivals Liverpool.

Marco Silva, Manager of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Goal reported yesterday that Marco Silva was on the verge of being sacked by Everton and David Moyes was in line to return the club after six years. The Portuguese was axed as expected but the Toffees are yet to make a permanent appointment with Duncan Ferguson set to take charge of the club for their game against Chelsea this weekend.

Everton have dropped down into the bottom three after a disastrous start to the season. The Toffees have lost nine of their 15 games so far and as unlucky as Silva was in a few of their defeats, the board had to take a call and he was sacked yesterday. 

 

Moyes looked to be the favourite to replace Silva but Everton not appointing him immediately shows that the board aren't fully convinced over the prospect of him taking the club further than Silva could. The former Preston boss hasn't quite had the same success as he did at Everton since leaving the club with underwhelming results at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and West Ham United. 

The 56-year-old Scotsman managed over 500 games for Everton in all competitions and knows the club inside out. As poor as his performances have been in his last three jobs, there is no denying that he is a hood manager but will his methods suit Everton's current set of players?

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi of Everton visit the North Liverpool Food Bank on November 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Everton invested heavily in the summer with the arrivals of Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi and Jean-Philippe Gbamin among others. The Toffees have a squad with huge potential but they need an attack-minded manager to give them the spark to turn their season around. 

Moyes will, no doubt, bring in some stability to the club but considering Everton's European ambitions, it is unlikely that he will be the long-term answer. However, at this stage, Everton's biggest priority has to be survival this season and Moyes is arguably their best option to ensure that thanks to his familiarity with the club.

David Moyes of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England.

