David Attenborough at Royal Albert Hall: Are there tickets available?

The legend himself has something amazing in store for us.

Sir David Attenborough is coming to the Royal Abert Hall!

Arguably, he's one of the most beloved and respect people on television and has amazed audiences across his career for so many wonderful years.

The 93-year-old is best known for his documentary series output, enlightening viewers about the world we live in. Honestly, when it comes to animals, plants and, frankly, our entire planet, it feels like there's nothing he doesn't know.

With numerous BAFTAs under his belt and plenty more on the horizon, it looks like 2020 is set to be yet another significant year. So, here's how to be a part of it!

Sir David Attenborough speaks as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the naming ceremony for The RSS Sir David Attenborough on September 26, 2019...

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The premiere of David's latest film - David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet - will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 16 April 2020, according to Royal Albert Hall.

They also highlight that the film will be broadcast live to cinemas across not only the UK but also the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

The film is produced by the brilliant Silverback Films and WWF and is set to be a glorious exploration of the world we live in, instilling hope and resilience in audiences, followed by a discussion with the man himself.

Sir David Attenborough talks on the Pyramid Stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England.

David Attenborough at Royal Albert Hall tickets

Tickets for the event are now sold out.

However, in a tweet, the venue wrote to inform: "Morning everyone, and thank you so much for your interest in the Sir David Attenborough event. Standard tickets have now sold out, and only very limited hospitality packages can be purchased. We might get returns, so check our website closer to the event."

So, it's definitely worth checking in at a later date.

If you're still keen to see the film despite this, then it will be worth checking local cinema screenings at a later date.

Colin Butfield on the new David Attenborough film

According to the earlier source, Colin Butfield - an executive producer - has said of the film:

"For decades, David has brought the natural world to the homes of audiences worldwide, but there has never been a more significant moment for him to share his own story and reflections."

He continued: "This film coincides with a monumental year for environmental action as world leaders make critical decisions on nature and climate. It sends a powerful message from the most inspiring and celebrated naturalist of our time.”

It's sure to be a truly unforgettable experience!

