Chris Waddle suggests Chris Wilder for Arsenal

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder would be a good manager for Arsenal, suggests Chris Waddle.

Chris Waddle has suggested in The Racing Post that Arsenal should appoint Chris Wilder as their new manager.

Wilder is in charge of Sheffield United at the moment, and former Tottenham Hotspur star Waddle believes that he would be a good managerial appointment for the Gunners.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new permanent manager following the recent departure of Unai Emery.

Waddle has also suggested that Wilder could struggle to get instant respect from the Arsenal players as he is not a big-name manager.

 

Waddle wrote in The Racing Post about Wilder and Arsenal: “What they need is a manager to go in there and sort out the personalities in the dressing room and get some shape and organisation instilled, and Wilder could easily be that man. He’d identify the problems straight away because he’s astute.

“And with a decent budget he could get in the right players because he knows what the right player looks like. And I’m sure he’s got the man-management skills to be able to deal with the big-name stars who have simply shrugged their shoulders too often over the past couple of years.

“My one concern would be how those players would react to him because it’s a powerful dressing room. If Carlo Ancelotti walked in there and told a player he’s got to buck up his ideas or he’s out the door he’d get a reaction because Ancelotti, like Jose Mourinho, is a winner and commands enormous respect. I’m not sure Chris would necessarily get that at first and while there’s a clamour for a big-name coach there the chances are he will be overlooked.”

Unlikely

Wilder has done a wonderful job at United and is a legend at the Blades, and he may not be wiling to leave them for Arsenal in the middle of the season.

Moreover, it is very unlikely that the Gunners will look at Wilder as a possible candidate.

After all, the 52-year-old is not a big-name manager, and he does not have the experience of managing a global name such as Arsenal.

However, there is no doubt that Wilder is good enough to manager a club like Arsenal, and perhaps in the future, he will be in charge of a Champions League-chasing team.

