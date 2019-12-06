Chris Sutton mocks Rangers defender James Tavernier

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic will face each other this weekend.

James Tavernier of Rangers

Chris Sutton has mocked Rangers defender James Tavernier in The Scottish Sun by branding him a “serial loser”.

The former Celtic striker, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, made the comments ahead of the Scottish League Cup final between Rangers and Celtic this weekend.

The Gers are playing well at the moment and are a force to be reckoned with under manager Steven Gerrard.

Rangers will head into the Old Firm derby against Celtic high on confidence, and star right-back Tavernier will be among the players aiming to win a trophy with the Gers.

Sutton has mocked Rangers not winning a major silverware for a while, and has branded the 28-year-old former Newcastle right-back a “serial loser”.

Sutton told The Scottish Sun: “The league’s the big one but they need to win something. Sunday is almost impossible to call.

“Will it run through the Rangers players’ minds the fact that the likes of James Tavernier has been there for a number of years now and been a serial loser?

“With the greatest respect to the Petrofac Training Cup, the last proper one they lifted was nine seasons ago.”

Big game

With Celtic aiming to maintain their chances of winning the domestic treble for the fourth season in a row, the Hoops will be determined to get the better of Rangers once again on Sunday.

For Gerrard, this gives the Liverpool legend the perfect chance to boost his players’ confidence for the rest of the season in which they are aiming to stop Celtic from winning the Scottish Premiership title for the ninth time in a row.