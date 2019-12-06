Quick links

Chelsea fans react to David Luiz's latest Arsenal display

John Verrall
Arsenal signed David Luiz from Chelsea in the summer, but he hasn't been able to tighten up their defence.

Chelsea fans are mocking Arsenal after David Luiz’s latest display for them.

Arsenal signed Luiz from Chelsea in the summer, and it is fair to say the move has not worked out as successfully as many at the Emirates Stadium were hoping.

 

Luiz has failed to tighten up the Gunners defence, despite playing regularly.

The Brazilian has continued to be very accident prone, and Chelsea fans thought he was woeful last night, as Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea certainly haven’t missed Luiz since he left Stamford Bridge, with both Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma stepping into Frank Lampard’s side’s line-up and impressing this term.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are badly struggling - despite the departure of Unai Emery.

The Gunners have failed to win any of their last nine matches across all competitions and currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League table.

