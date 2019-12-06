Chelsea fans react to David Luiz's latest Arsenal display

Arsenal signed David Luiz from Chelsea in the summer, but he hasn't been able to tighten up their defence.

Chelsea fans are mocking Arsenal after David Luiz’s latest display for them.

Arsenal signed Luiz from Chelsea in the summer, and it is fair to say the move has not worked out as successfully as many at the Emirates Stadium were hoping.

Luiz has failed to tighten up the Gunners defence, despite playing regularly.

The Brazilian has continued to be very accident prone, and Chelsea fans thought he was woeful last night, as Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Funny how David Luiz was consider to be the solution to Arsenal defense when he went there! #CFC #AFC — DS (@CFC_DS_) December 6, 2019

Hearing that Luiz played like a clown last nigjt as well — Aman (@cfcAman) December 6, 2019

The more I see Arsenal fare the more I get persuaded David Luiz only went there so he could stay in London. What positive can you possibly think of getting by switching Chelsea for Arsenal? Cech went there to retire, Luiz went there for stability. Retirement home. — Bruno (@BrunoCFC10) December 5, 2019

There's not many things sweeter than watching David Luiz give away points like charity week in week out pic.twitter.com/tYWV1ET0yc — X (@CFCShooter) December 5, 2019

Agent Cech and Agent Luiz have both been a success #cfc #ARSvBRI — Essex (@BenchedMain) December 5, 2019

Selling David Luiz for 8m has to be one of the best bits of business we’ve done in recent times. Mans cost them so many games this season and people actually thought he was going to improve them when he’s actually made them worse — ZΛCH (@CFCZach) December 5, 2019

How do you have Lacazette and Aubameyang up front and still have a -2 goal difference? Oh that’s right David Luiz — Rhys Davies (@RhysCFC) December 5, 2019

David Luiz lmaooo Arsenal fans were saying he was our best defender when he joined them, look who’s laughing now — Liam (@_CFCLiam) December 5, 2019

Chelsea really did get the best out of Luiz before he moved to arsenal. He’s a finished player — Elias (@_CFCElias) December 5, 2019

Chelsea certainly haven’t missed Luiz since he left Stamford Bridge, with both Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma stepping into Frank Lampard’s side’s line-up and impressing this term.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are badly struggling - despite the departure of Unai Emery.

The Gunners have failed to win any of their last nine matches across all competitions and currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League table.