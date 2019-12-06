Chelsea boss Frank Lampard comments on Everton and Marco Silva

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has suggested to Football.London that it will be tough for his side against Everton due to the dismissal of Marco Silva.

Silva was dismissed as the Everton manager this week following the Toffees’ defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Duncan Ferguson will be in charge of the Toffees for their Premier League game against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Chelsea boss Lampard has said that Silva’s departure will give the players an extra boost to win.

Lampard told Football.London when asked about Silva’s dismissal: “Perfect timing! Wait for Chelsea to come in!

“Silva tried everything for the club and sure that he will go on to manage well elsewhere. They might have an extra energy tomorrow as they rally.”

Chelsea are favourites against Everton

Everton may be at home for Saturday’s game, but Chelsea will head into the match as favourites.

The Blues won against Aston Villa in the Premier League in midweek, and they will be determined to build on it.

While the Everton players will be determined to step up their game and give their fans something to cheer out, an early goal for Chelsea could be massive in the Blues’ quest to pick up all three points from the encounter.