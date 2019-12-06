Charlie Nicholas feels Wolves will do well against 'expansive' Brighton this weekend

Nuno Espirito Santo takes his Wolverhampton Wanderers charges to Brighton this weekend - and the Sky Sports pundit feels Wolves will do well.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has given his thoughts on how he feels Wolverhampton Wanderers will do against Brighton in the Premier League this weekend (Sky Sports News).

Wolves have turned their season around in style following a poor start in which they failed to win in their first six games, the Molineux side now boasting a superb 10-game unbeaten run.

Nuno Espirito Santo's charges are currently fifth in the Premier League table, just six points adrift of the top four, while in the Europa League they are through to the last 32 with a game to spare.

Wolves go into the game against the 13th-placed Seagulls on the back of a solid victory in midweek, having beaten West Ham 2-0 at Molineux thanks to goals from Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone.

Nonetheless, Brighton - who had been struggling - picked up a superb morale-boosting victory in midweek, running out 2-1 winners away at Arsenal, but Nicholas feels that Graham Potter's more attacking tactics will suit Wolves nicely.

"Brighton are far more attacking under Graham Potter, especially at home," Nicholas told Sky Sports News, predicting a 2-1 win for the Old Gold.

"This is a game that will suit Wolves - they find it difficult to break down teams that sit in and Brighton are very expansive.They will not set up shop and sit in - they will go out to win this game. I like Wolves in these scenarios, they have been slow but they are getting there."

Wolves have met Brighton 32 times in competitive action, with six wins for the Molineux side, 15 for the south coast outfit, and six draws, while the recent head-to-head heavily favours the Seagulls - three wins over Wolves and one draw in their last four (11v11).