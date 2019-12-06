Quick links

Celtic fans react on Twitter as Neil Lennon confirms 'very good chance' Odsonne Edouard will start against Rangers

Giuseppe Labellarte
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic shoots and misses during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Neil Lennon's Celtic and Steven Gerrard's Rangers will lock horns this weekend - will the Scottish League Cup go to Parkhead or Ibrox this year?

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has issued a positive fitness update on Odsonne Edouard ahead of the Hoops taking on Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

The 21-year-old has missed the Bhoys' wins against Ross County and Hamilton Academical due to injury, leading to much fan anxiety regarding his availability for the big weekend game at Hampden Park.

Although Celtic have done well enough in Edouard's absence in front of goal, the prospect of such a big game against their arch-rivals without their star striker is still worrying, but Lennon is confident that the 6ft 2in ace will be in good enough condition to start.

 

"I’ll be guided by the medical staff and we’ll assess that situation tomorrow,” Lennon told the Celtic website. "Odsonne trained and did a full session today. He looks like he’s come through it no problem. We’ve done well in his absence but there’s no question we’re stronger with him.

"The game could come down to the strength on the bench. It was a blow to lose Odsonne but we’ve come through the games well without him. It’s his call. I think there’s a very good chance he’ll start."

The news has gone down well amongst the Parkhead faithful on social media:

This season, Edouard has claimed 13 goals and 12 assists from 25 games in all competitions for Celtic (Transfermarkt), and has also been been doing well for his country - 11 goals in six appearances for the France Under-21s, according to Transfermarkt.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic in action during the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

