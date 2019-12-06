Celtic fans react on Twitter as Neil Lennon confirms 'very good chance' Odsonne Edouard will start against Rangers

Neil Lennon's Celtic and Steven Gerrard's Rangers will lock horns this weekend - will the Scottish League Cup go to Parkhead or Ibrox this year?

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has issued a positive fitness update on Odsonne Edouard ahead of the Hoops taking on Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

The 21-year-old has missed the Bhoys' wins against Ross County and Hamilton Academical due to injury, leading to much fan anxiety regarding his availability for the big weekend game at Hampden Park.

Although Celtic have done well enough in Edouard's absence in front of goal, the prospect of such a big game against their arch-rivals without their star striker is still worrying, but Lennon is confident that the 6ft 2in ace will be in good enough condition to start.

"I’ll be guided by the medical staff and we’ll assess that situation tomorrow,” Lennon told the Celtic website. "Odsonne trained and did a full session today. He looks like he’s come through it no problem. We’ve done well in his absence but there’s no question we’re stronger with him.

"The game could come down to the strength on the bench. It was a blow to lose Odsonne but we’ve come through the games well without him. It’s his call. I think there’s a very good chance he’ll start."

The news has gone down well amongst the Parkhead faithful on social media:

We know he’s gonna start, Lenny just trying to play some mind games here — P E T E R (@peteyhughes95) 6 December 2019

Got that Friday feeling hearing that — Stuart Sked (@stuartsked1970) 6 December 2019

Shoosh, make them think he's injured til last minute — MikeyD (@mikeybhoy01) 6 December 2019

Course he will — tamlebam (@tkzx75) 6 December 2019

In other news the grass is green — albert tatlock (@jamrangers) 6 December 2019

Should be a full squad to choose from, then. Except El Hamed.



Only going to be one winner and a new record set. — Vargbjörnen (@vargbjornen) 6 December 2019

Mmmmmm would be nice to have him — Glasgow (@degreesofmotion) 6 December 2019

This season, Edouard has claimed 13 goals and 12 assists from 25 games in all competitions for Celtic (Transfermarkt), and has also been been doing well for his country - 11 goals in six appearances for the France Under-21s, according to Transfermarkt.