Celtic fans react on Twitter as Neil Lennon named November's Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month

Celtic manager Neil Lennon continues to impress for the Hoops, who are still flying high in all competitions.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate Neil Lennon after the Hoops boss won his second Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month award of the season.

Though there were just two league fixtures for Celtic in November, the Bhoys came through with flying colours, beating Motherwell 2-0 at Parkhead and hammering Livingston 4-0, also at home.

Having also won the Premiership MOTM award for the month of August, Lennon becomes the first manager to do so twice this season so far.

Lennon, who was named the SPL Manager of the Year for the 2011-12 season, has now won 15 monthly prizes including two in the Championship during his time as Hibs head coach.

It proved a perfect month for Celtic in all competitions, with their cup games all yielding victories - a 5-2 triumph over Hibs in the League Cup, and wins over Lazio and Rennes in the Europa League.

Here is what some Celtic fans said on social media in response to the update:

Where's all the Lennon haters gone — kian mcgrath (@kianmcgrath03) 5 December 2019

Well done the boss bit I hope this isn't a jink for Sunday — Raymond White (@raymondwhite82) 5 December 2019

well done keep it up — Michael McEwan (@mikieboy83) 5 December 2019

Let's hope the Man of the Month curse doesn't strike on Sunday — Steven Jarvis (@stevenjj72) 5 December 2019

Good man Lenny — Ruairí (@paulicelt1) 5 December 2019

Well done neil but we better win on Sunday — Connor hall (@Connorh56341517) 5 December 2019

Well in Lenny Bhoy — Paul Andrew Cooke (@KeyserSoze1888) 5 December 2019

My boss ! Where is the doubters now? — Isaías IV (@IACG_IV) 5 December 2019

Celtic currently sit two points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, having beaten Hamilton 2-1 on Wednesday night, and face their Glasgow rivals in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park.