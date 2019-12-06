Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans react on Twitter as Neil Lennon named November's Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month

Giuseppe Labellarte
Celtic Manager Neil Lennon is seen during the UEFA Champions League, third qualifying round, second leg match between Celtic and CFR Cluj at Celtic Park on August 13, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Celtic manager Neil Lennon continues to impress for the Hoops, who are still flying high in all competitions.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate Neil Lennon after the Hoops boss won his second Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month award of the season.

Though there were just two league fixtures for Celtic in November, the Bhoys came through with flying colours, beating Motherwell 2-0 at Parkhead and hammering Livingston 4-0, also at home.

Having also won the Premiership MOTM award for the month of August, Lennon becomes the first manager to do so twice this season so far.

 

 

Lennon, who was named the SPL Manager of the Year for the 2011-12 season, has now won 15 monthly prizes including two in the Championship during his time as Hibs head coach.

It proved a perfect month for Celtic in all competitions, with their cup games all yielding victories - a 5-2 triumph over Hibs in the League Cup, and wins over Lazio and Rennes in the Europa League.

Here is what some Celtic fans said on social media in response to the update:

Celtic currently sit two points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, having beaten Hamilton 2-1 on Wednesday night, and face their Glasgow rivals in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

