CoD Modern Warfare: Infinity Ward will fix Heat-Cycle blueprint

Infinity Ward have responded to complaints about the Heat-Cycle blueprint not working in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

Season 1 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is live and its launch hasn't been an entirely smooth ride. Fans have complained about the removal of Shoot House 24/7 along with how long it takes to rank up tiers for free, and now fans are also reporting that blueprints such as the Heat-Cycle aren't working.

Over on social media platforms such as Reddit, Call Of Duty Modern Warfare players have reported that variants such as the Heat-Cycle (MP5), Smooth Dominator (FAL), Jack Frosty (FN SCAR) and Old Wounds are not working.

Infinity Ward have responded to the uproar by promising that a fix will be delivered.

How to fix Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Heat-Cycle blueprint not working

Infinity Ward have said that they will fix the issues with the Heat-Cycle blueprint not working in their next update for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

Dexerto reports that the developers have responded on a Reddit post by saying that the issues with the Heat-Cycle and other troubled variants are being investigated and that a fix is inbound.

According to users, the problem appears to be that the desired new look of the weapon doesn't appear in-game after being equipped in the menu. Either that or there are a bunch of missing elements.

There's no date for when the necessary update will be released, but hopefully it'll be delivered rather soon.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.