Bournemouth fans react on Twitter to injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

Eddie Howe the manager
Jurgen Klopp and his high-flying Liverpool charges head to Bournemouth tomorrow, the Cherries missing several key players.

Ahead of their Premier League meeting with Liverpool tomorrow, a number of Bournemouth fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the club's player updates - namely who won't feature against the Reds.

Sadly, it makes for some pretty grim reading for Bournemouth fans, Eddie Howe confirming that he will be without three key players for the Vitality Stadium clash against the runaway Premier League leaders, in addition to another being ineligible (official Cherries website).

Steve Cook is due to see a specialist today after breaking his wrist against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, while Joshua King remains sidelined with a hamstring problem incurred on Norway duty, which has ruled him out of Bournemouth's last three games.

 

Adam Smith is also set to miss the clash against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool following his ankle injury against Crystal Palace in midweek, his coming together with Wilfried Zaha resulting in him hobbling off the pitch and leaving the stadium with his ankle in a protective boot.

In addition, Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson is ineligible to feature against his parent club, while long-term absentees Junior Stanislas and Andrew Surman are back in training but not yet ready to get back to competitive action.

All in all, plenty of Bournemouth fans are bracing themselves for the worst tomorrow, judging by the comments on social media:

Liverpool, who have no fresh injury worries ahead of the trip to Bournemouth, have won the last four meetings, scoring 14 unanswered goals, while the Cherries have won only one of their 15 matches against Liverpool in all competitions (BBC Sport).

Joel Matip of Liverpool and Joshua King of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 8, 2018 in Bournemouth,...

