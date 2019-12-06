Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe dismisses talks of a move to Everton

Everton are on the lookout for a new manager to replace Marco Silva.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe spoke to Sky Sports about the speculation linking him to the vacant Everton job.

Everton sacked Marco Silva on Thursday following a poor run of results which has left the club stuck in the bottom three. The Toffees have lost nine games already this season and the board decided that a change was needed for the club to turn their season around.

Duncan Ferguson is temporarily in charge of the club and will take charge this weekend against Chelsea but rumours have been floating around that Eddie Howe is one of the names being considered by the Everton board. The Cherries boss was asked about the speculation linking him to the club he supported as a kid but he dismissed them straight away.

He said: "First of all, I am very disappointed for Marco. Secondly, I am 100 per cent committed to this club and I am a little bit embarrassed with the speculation if I am honest after our recent run of results.

"It's come at a bad time because people will then question whether your work has been affected by what's being said outside."

Bournemouth, like Everton, haven't had the best of times in the Premier League this season. The Cherries have lost each of their last four games and have won just once in their last nine league games. Howe's men were beaten by Crystal Palace on Tuesday who played a majority of the game with 10 men which raised a few serious questions.

However, Howe has always managed to find a solution during difficult times like this before and the Cherries fans are hopeful that he will do it again. Bournemouth now have another difficult game coming up against league leaders Liverpool who are yet to be beaten in the league this season. A positive result there could be exactly what they need to turn their season around and Howe will be hoping that his team can deliver at home on Saturday.