Fans heartbroken over the death of Bis Harlem: "Thoughts and prayers are with your family"

Fans of Bis Harlem are shaken to hear of his death.

Recently, the hashtag '#RIP Bis' has been trending on Twitter with the news that the drill artist associated with Harlem Spartans has died.

A tweet from Lewisham MPS reads: "Police were called to Bronze Street, SE8 at 03:00hrs on Fri, 6 Dec following a report of a stabbing. A man was pronounced dead at the scene & initial inquiries are being carried out at pace. No arrests at this time. Got info? Call police quote CAD 836/6Dec or @CrimestoppersUK."

Police were called to Bronze Street, SE8 at 03:00hrs on Fri, 6 Dec following a report of a stabbing. A man was pronounced dead at the scene & initial inquiries are being carried out at pace.

No arrests at this time.

Got info? Call police quote CAD 836/6Dec or @CrimestoppersUK — Lewisham MPS (@MPSLewisham) December 6, 2019

BBC report numerous stabbings

The BBC recently reported a stabbing on Bronze Street, offering further details, confirming that a man was fatally stabbed.

The source details three incidents, one being Exauce Ngimbi, 22, who was attacked in Hackney, east London on Thursday afternoon.

Then, they add that a 26-year-old man was found fatally wounded near Harrods in Knightsbridge, and that another victim was killed in Deptford, south-east London.

In relation to the Knightsbridge incident, they note that a victim "was found unconscious near to luxury department store Harrods just after midnight after police had been called over reports of a stabbing. He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene at 00:39 GMT. Another man was found injured and taken to hospital 'in a serious condition', police said."

Fans react to the death of Bis Harlem

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to offer their respects.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Harlem Spartans won’t be the same RIP Bis — RonaldoM (@RonaldMyambo) December 6, 2019

RIP Bis Harlem, he was too cold wid it fr. Rest easy young king — Inside Life (@boogieramz) December 6, 2019

RIP man.... this road life is NOT worth it pic.twitter.com/XXuG63eu8w — DrillNation (@_DrillNation) December 6, 2019

RIP Bis talented young artist, was a pleasure to work with you thoughts and prayers are with your family — Fumez The Engineer (@FumezEngineer) December 6, 2019

Harlem Spartans on Instagram

You can follow Harlem Spartans on Insta at @harlemspartans; they have 87.5k followers.

It's likely that a post honouring former member Bis will surface soon. He clearly had a lot of admirers and inspired a lot of people in the drill scene.

