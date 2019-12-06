Netflix: Meet the cast of Astronomy Club - the sketch show taking aim at Hollywood diversity

Netflix has a new sketch show on its hands in the form of Astronomy Club.

Not content to just rest on their laurels with ever-increasing competition heading their way, Netflix are increasingly turning their attention to new content that doesn't fit the drama-mould that the streaming service became known for with its first original series.

2019 has seen Netflix expand its horizons dramatically, introducing documentary and reality TV series as well as continuing to push its stand-up comedy shows.

Now, the streaming service is welcoming a brand new sketch show onto the platform in the form of Astronomy Club.

The series is set to feature an improv group, the titular Astronomy Club, as well as a number of famous faces from the world of film and TV.

ALSO ON NETFLIX: Is Dead Kids based on a true story?

What is Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show?

In this instance, the titular Astronomy Club isn't the name of a star-gazing group but instead, it's the name of an all-black improv group from New York in the US.

The show follows various members of the group as they perform a variety of sketches that highlight the lack of diversity in Hollywood while at the same time being side-splittingly funny.

Netflix's Astronomy Club series is actually the second on-screen outing for the group who also had a show, also titled Astronomy Club, with Comedy Central in 2018.

When to watch

Netflix's Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show arrives on Netflix on December 6th.

In total there are six episodes for you to feast your eyes on with sketches including Robin Hood stealing from a black family, an all-black period drama and a sketch that asks the question 'what would happen if Mary Poppins visited a black family?'

Who's in the cast?

The Astronomy Club features eight members in total while the series also brings a few famous faces to the screen.

The members of Astronomy Club are:

Shawtane Bowen

Jonathan Braylock

Ray Cordova

Caroline Martin

Jerah Milligan

Monique Moses

Keisher Zollar

James III

Some of the recognisable faces we spotted in the brief trailer included the likes of Community's Gillian Jacobs and Ice Cube of all people.